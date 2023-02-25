American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Lowered to $227.00 at Raymond James

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $233.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Tower from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.24.

American Tower Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $195.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.81 and a 200 day moving average of $223.55. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. American Tower has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

