Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Shares Down 2.4%

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.07. 450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BZWHF. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Americanas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Americanas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americanas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Americanas Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.61.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.