AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.29

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $12.79. AMREP shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 13,821 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AMREP in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMREP Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.97.

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

