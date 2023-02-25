Analyzing Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO – Get Rating) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Riverdale Oil and Gas has a beta of -8.49, indicating that its share price is 949% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Riverdale Oil and Gas and Par Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverdale Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Par Pacific 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

Par Pacific has a consensus price target of $26.17, suggesting a potential downside of 5.54%. Given Par Pacific’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

This table compares Riverdale Oil and Gas and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Par Pacific 4.97% 148.38% 15.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Riverdale Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riverdale Oil and Gas and Par Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Par Pacific $7.32 billion 0.23 -$81.30 million $6.06 4.57

Riverdale Oil and Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Par Pacific.

Summary

Par Pacific beats Riverdale Oil and Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverdale Oil and Gas

Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation produces oil and gas in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment sells gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment is involved in terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

