Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Price Reaches $1,691.26

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,691.26 or 0.07348717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $49.60 million and $34,265.51 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars.

