Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Insider Debra (Debbie) Goodin Purchases 486 Shares of Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Rating) insider Debra (Debbie) Goodin bought 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$26.67 ($18.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,959.19 ($8,937.37).

Ansell Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64.

Get Ansell alerts:

Ansell Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 19th. Ansell’s payout ratio is currently 44.58%.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.