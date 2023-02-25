ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given New $292.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $284.17.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $291.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.83.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,860,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after purchasing an additional 517,220 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in ANSYS by 629.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 420,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,137,000 after purchasing an additional 362,501 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $77,908,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

