ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.34-$8.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. ANSYS also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.34-8.86 EPS.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.2 %

ANSS traded down $3.41 on Friday, reaching $291.34. 987,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,621. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.83. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.83. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.17.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

