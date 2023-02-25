Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Position Raised by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,843 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Antero Resources by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,569,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,674,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 3.46.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

