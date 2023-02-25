APA (NASDAQ:APA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. APA’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.22. 5,303,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,409,794. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. APA has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

Get APA alerts:

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.