Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.62 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $70.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,006,756 shares in the company, valued at $54,817,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,732,807.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,538 shares of company stock worth $4,656,185 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,461,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,582,000 after acquiring an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 75,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

