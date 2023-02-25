Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,468,092.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,244,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock worth $4,656,185. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

