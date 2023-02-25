APENFT (NFT) Achieves Market Cap of $136.44 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, APENFT has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. APENFT has a market capitalization of $136.44 million and $12.85 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.34 or 0.28360353 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000164 BTC.

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

