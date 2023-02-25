APENFT (NFT) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

APENFT (NFT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One APENFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $136.94 million and $13.74 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

