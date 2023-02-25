Aperam S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Aperam Stock Performance

APEMY stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Aperam has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aperam from €52.00 ($55.32) to €53.00 ($56.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aperam from €47.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($51.06) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aperam from €31.40 ($33.40) to €33.60 ($35.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aperam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

