Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0004

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $509,204.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00078819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00056515 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00026942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001099 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.