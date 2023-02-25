Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Sells $1,051,650.00 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Friday, February 10th, Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of APO stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.87. 2,156,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.