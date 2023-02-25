Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

