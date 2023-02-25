Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 15th

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 105.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

APLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $37,208,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after buying an additional 1,331,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after buying an additional 988,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after buying an additional 878,930 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

