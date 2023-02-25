Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 973,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 848,931 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $76,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 80.2% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,411 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $136.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

