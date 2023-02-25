Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 45.18% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of AMBP opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently commented on AMBP. Barclays reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

