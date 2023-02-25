Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Issues Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 45.18% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AMBP opened at $5.06 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $8.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after buying an additional 4,366,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,742,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 961,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 4,022.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 589,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 532,832 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

