Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Issues Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 45.18% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:AMBP opened at $5.06 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $8.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
Further Reading
