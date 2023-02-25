Ardor Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.86 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $111.22 million and $15.86 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00079020 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00056183 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009986 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00027150 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001107 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001720 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002026 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000269 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.