Argus Downgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 70.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 491.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 179.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 104,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,008 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $12,426,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 167.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 829,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,239,000 after buying an additional 519,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

