Argus Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $485.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Argus from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $417.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

