Ark (ARK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.35 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $66.58 million and $8.35 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000297 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005275 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001274 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,278,452 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.