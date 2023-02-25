Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 448,000 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $66,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 305.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

TRVI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.31. 26,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

