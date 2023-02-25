Armistice Capital LLC Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Armistice Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,484 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.54% of Elys Game Technology worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Price Performance

ELYS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 122,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,274. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

