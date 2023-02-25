Armistice Capital LLC Invests $3.40 Million in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of monday.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNDY. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.70. 706,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,751. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.41.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.63 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. Research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

