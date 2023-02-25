Armistice Capital LLC Invests $346,000 in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,018,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.04% of Connexa Sports Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.
Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Up 49.4 %
Shares of Connexa Sports Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,824,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,803. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.
Connexa Sports Technologies Profile
