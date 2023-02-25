Armistice Capital LLC Lowers Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Puma Biotechnology

In other news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $43,885.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,784.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $43,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,784.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $113,867.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,852,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,644,026.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $172,216. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Shares of PBYI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

