Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $601,000 Investment in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 925,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Iveda Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iveda Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iveda Solutions by 184.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Iveda Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iveda Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:IVDA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.46. 313,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,367. Iveda Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

