Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 94.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 79.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 26.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.12. 858,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Elastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading

