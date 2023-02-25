Armistice Capital LLC Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,208,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE NOW opened at $425.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 265.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

