Armistice Capital LLC Takes Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $42.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

