ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Trading 4.3% Higher

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.16). 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 77,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.11).

ASA International Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.15, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £95 million, a P/E ratio of 593.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About ASA International Group

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. The company also provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. It operates through a network of 2,044 branches.

