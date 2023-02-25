Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Holdings Raised by Westerly Capital Management LLC

Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Asana accounts for approximately 7.0% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Westerly Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Asana worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Asana by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Asana by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Asana by 2,911.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 345,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334,087 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,582. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Asana to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

