Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:ACGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

