AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) PT Raised to £119

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from £101 ($121.63) to £119 ($143.30) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a c rating to an a rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.53) to £135 ($162.57) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.51) to £130 ($156.55) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AZN opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.91. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 180.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.