AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Lifted by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 802.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.51) to £130 ($156.55) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.63) to £119 ($143.30) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

