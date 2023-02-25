ATB Capital Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$31.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AC. TD Securities dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.15.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of AC opened at C$19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.41. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$15.57 and a 12-month high of C$25.07.

Insider Activity

Air Canada Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,675.05. In related news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$620,863.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,463,734.55. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at C$740,675.05. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

