Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Insider Sells $59,668.46 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $59,668.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,051 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,906.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Tuesday, February 14th, Gene Liu sold 238 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02.

Atlassian Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $162.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $321.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.