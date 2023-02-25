Audius One Day Volume Reaches $117.17 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. Audius has a market capitalization of $345.32 million and $117.17 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001518 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

