Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Australian REIT Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.21. The firm has a market cap of C$6.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$7.52 and a 1 year high of C$12.24.
Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
