Auto Prop Reit (APR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance

About Auto Prop Reit

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

