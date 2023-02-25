AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.79

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.79 and traded as high as C$29.30. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$29.30, with a volume of 37,360 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.80. The stock has a market cap of C$731.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68.

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.73 per share, with a total value of C$276,006.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at C$276,006.56. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

