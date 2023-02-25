Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180,155 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Autodesk worth $220,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock traded down $28.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.53. 4,971,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,714. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 117.98%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

