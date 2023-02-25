Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.98-$7.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.36 billion-$5.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.98-7.32 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of ADSK traded down $28.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,888,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.62 and its 200-day moving average is $204.63. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,564 shares of company stock worth $512,444. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

