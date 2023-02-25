Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.98-$7.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $28.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,888,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,382. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.63. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $954,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $1,903,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Autodesk by 22,600.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the software company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

