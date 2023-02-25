Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 117.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Autodesk Trading Down 12.9 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $28.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,971,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.62 and its 200-day moving average is $204.63.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,564 shares of company stock worth $512,444 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

